Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 187,466 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 438.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 186,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 134,166 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

