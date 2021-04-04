Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $635,000 Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRLD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in World Acceptance by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,081.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,960 shares of company stock worth $5,994,701. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $130.22 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $170.98. The firm has a market cap of $886.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. Research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

