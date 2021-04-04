Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $682,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $6,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

