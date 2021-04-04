Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 3,738 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

Shares of CZR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

