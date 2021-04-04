Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $696,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trupanion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Trupanion by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total value of $484,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,642 shares of company stock worth $17,141,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

