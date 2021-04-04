Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMTC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $918.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

