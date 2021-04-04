Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Tudor Pickering reissued their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.29. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.