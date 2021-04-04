Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $442.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,928 shares of company stock worth $87,196,431 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.04. 1,735,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.72. Twilio has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

