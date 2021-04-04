Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 70.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,816,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,753 shares in the company, valued at $37,202,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $431.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.38 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

