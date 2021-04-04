Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TSN opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.