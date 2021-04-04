U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

USCR stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $300,636. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

