UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,714 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,713,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,472,000 after acquiring an additional 216,916 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock opened at $552.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.48 and its 200 day moving average is $533.93. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

