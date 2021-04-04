UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 169,832 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $553,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

