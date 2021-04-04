UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $6.75 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,782 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 48,640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,750,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,169.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.