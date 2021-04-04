UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $608.80 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Zoetis worth $608,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

