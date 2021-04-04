UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of Alibaba Group worth $4,419,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $185.41 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average of $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

