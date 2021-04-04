UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 91,561 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,561 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $710,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $395.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.34. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.55 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.