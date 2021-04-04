Ultra 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.76 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $175.28 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,829.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.43 or 0.00959430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.80 or 0.00388915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018504 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

