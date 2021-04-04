Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.20. Unifi posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. 61,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,573. The company has a market cap of $508.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.