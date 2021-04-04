United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 229 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of WEC opened at $93.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

