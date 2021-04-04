United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 122 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Polaris by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its position in Polaris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 192,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Polaris by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.88 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In other Polaris news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

