United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $73.25 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.