United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cigna by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,646,000 after acquiring an additional 233,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,371 shares of company stock valued at $35,980,550. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $241.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

