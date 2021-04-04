United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,993 shares of company stock worth $24,892,557. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.