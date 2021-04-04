United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapience Investments LLC grew its position in WNS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WNS by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in WNS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 960,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NYSE WNS opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

