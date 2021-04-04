United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 821.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,685,000 after buying an additional 3,446,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 141.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11,411.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 589,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

