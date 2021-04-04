United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Insurance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Insurance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

