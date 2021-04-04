UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.65 and its 200-day moving average is $337.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

