Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 2,291,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,741. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

