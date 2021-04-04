Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

UVE stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $451.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $273.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

