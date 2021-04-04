Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.45.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.