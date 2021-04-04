Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Upwork stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 1,331,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -186.12 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

