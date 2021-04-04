USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Cap Achieves $7.49 Million

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 127.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 230.6% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $180.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00003392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,552.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.88 or 0.00957913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00387380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00058448 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001016 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018489 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000761 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001457 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

