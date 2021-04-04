Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 133,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNDA opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.21 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

