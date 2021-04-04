Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

VNQI stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07.

