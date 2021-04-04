Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $59,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $147,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,151 shares of company stock worth $13,632,764.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

