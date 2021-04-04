VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $2,456.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,170.63 or 0.99567402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00036334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00097965 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,574,087 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.