Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ambac Financial Group worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMBC opened at $16.94 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

