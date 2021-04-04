Verition Fund Management LLC Has $503,000 Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InflaRx alerts:

IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.