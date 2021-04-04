Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

