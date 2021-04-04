Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 129,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,634,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,295,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $51.39 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

