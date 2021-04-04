Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,686 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $97,944,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $114.02 and a twelve month high of $321.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.51 and its 200-day moving average is $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

