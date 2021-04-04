Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Cowen lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

