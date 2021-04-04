Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veru were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Veru by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 299,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

VERU opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

