VIDY Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $55.32 million and approximately $28.97 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 139.3% higher against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.05 or 0.00694501 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027812 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,304,817 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

