Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GRC opened at $33.53 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

