Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,100 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

