Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,800 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prothena were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

