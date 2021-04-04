Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $200,000 Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.40 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $411.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

