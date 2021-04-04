Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 7,935 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 159.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,748,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

